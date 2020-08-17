Lexicon Pharma Ditches Investor Suit Over Diabetes Drug

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Friday that it would be futile for investors who'd already "pleaded their best case" to amend claims that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals overpromised on its ability to bring a new diabetes drug to market. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake handed down an order finding the investors' securities fraud allegations were "analogous to allegations of fraud by hindsight" and failed to establish how Lexicon misled the public about the chances that its drug Zynquista would receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The latest amended class action complaint also failed to persuade the judge that the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS