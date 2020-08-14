TikTok Faces Patent Suit Over Digital Photo Embedding Tech

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- TikTok, the popular social media platform recently branded a national security threat by the United States, is facing allegations that it ripped off patent protected technology used to embed additional content into digital images, according to a suit filed Friday in Texas federal court. Dallas-based Pixmarx IP LLC accused Chinese-owned TikTok of infringing three of the Texas company's patents, which cover methods of inserting watermarks, pictures, text and other additional content into the frame of digital images before the user takes the picture or video. "In this regard, the corresponding outputted digital file is a 'What You See Is What You...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS