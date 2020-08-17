Qihoo Beats Investor Suit Over $9.3B Take-Private Deal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed class action against Chinese software company Qihoo that claimed it misled shareholders about a 2016 take-private deal, saying the plaintiffs didn't show the company and its executives lied. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer dismissed with prejudice the complaint from lead plaintiffs Altimeo Asset Management and ODS Capital LLC against Beijing-headquartered Qihoo. The investors alleged that when the take-private deal was announced, the company and its executives already planned to relist Qihoo on a Chinese stock exchange but didn't tell shareholders. "The [first amended complaint] fails to plead adequately its necessary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS