Qihoo Beats Investor Suit Over $9.3B Take-Private Deal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed class action against Chinese software company Qihoo that claimed it misled shareholders about a 2016 take-private deal, saying the plaintiffs didn't show the company and its executives lied.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer dismissed with prejudice the complaint from lead plaintiffs Altimeo Asset Management and ODS Capital LLC against Beijing-headquartered Qihoo. The investors alleged that when the take-private deal was announced, the company and its executives already planned to relist Qihoo on a Chinese stock exchange but didn't tell shareholders.

"The [first amended complaint] fails to plead adequately its necessary...

