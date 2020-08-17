5 Takeaways From White House Stance On China Listings

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's Working Group on Financial Markets recently issued a report[1] with recommendations designed to address a long-standing problem: Many Chinese companies are being listed in the U.S. while their auditors are prohibited by the Chinese government from being inspected by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The problem creates incremental risks for U.S. investors in Chinese companies compared to companies from virtually all other countries whose auditors are permitted to be so inspected. The Working Group's report contains five suggestions, but the recommendation receiving the most press notoriety is the suggestion that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopt...

