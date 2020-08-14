Trump Orders Sale Of US TikTok Operations In 90 Days

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday ordered TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell off the popular video app's U.S. operations within 90 days, following a conclusion by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. that TikTok's data collection poses security risks. President Donald Trump has ordered TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell off the popular video app's U.S. operations in 90 days. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who chairs CFIUS, said in a statement Friday that the committee "conducted an exhaustive review" and unanimously recommended that Trump issue the order. "The order directs ByteDance to divest all interests and...

