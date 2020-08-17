Boeing Max 8 Safety Claims Not Mere Opinions, Investors Say

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Boeing investors say the company should face class claims of inflating its stock price by misrepresenting the Max 8 jet's safety because its alleged misstatements came at a time when the aerospace giant knew investors were "laser-focused" on that issue. The group of investors on Friday urged U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. to reject The Boeing Co.'s assertion that their lawsuit targeted general statements and mere opinions that were taken out of context. They argued that their lawsuit cites a "litany of particularized facts" showing that Boeing executives knew they were misleading regulators and the public by covering up the...

