Ex-Client Fights Hagens Berman Bid To End Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A former client of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is urging a Pennsylvania federal court not to dismiss her claims that the firm misled her on her chances to win a suit alleging the drug thalidomide caused birth defects, saying the firm's actions in taking her case gives the court jurisdiction over the malpractice suit. In a reply brief filed Sunday, Carolyn Sampson fought a bid to dismiss the suit by Steve W. Berman and the law firm that bears his name, saying while certain statements and alleged omissions might have taken place out of state, they led to actions the...

