Alsup Nixes Alibaba, EBay's $4.5M Sanction Bid, Citing 'Greed'

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected Alibaba and eBay's bid for $4.5 million in attorney fees and costs as sanctions against a patent holder's counsel, ruling Saturday that the e-commerce giants' motion included improper references to private attorney conversations and that "greed and overreach has ruined it all." Judge Alsup said it's conceivable that a much narrower bid from China-based Alibaba.com Inc. and U.S.-based eBay Inc. might have prevailed against counsel for patent holder Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd., known as GEMSA, in the California federal lawsuit but that the motion's "overreach here takes the cake." "There will be no...

