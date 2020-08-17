Texas Justices Asked To Settle Split On Atty Solicitation

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney accused of improperly approaching a client has asked the Texas Supreme Court to resolve a split among the state's intermediate appellate courts regarding when a client can sue a lawyer for alleged barratry, the unlawful solicitation of clients. In a petition filed with the state's high court on Thursday, attorney William David Holliday argues that the appellate courts in Austin, San Antonio and Houston are all in agreement that quasi-estoppel would bar the barratry claims brought against him by former client Joseph Wicker Gray, and that the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas wrongly departed from what its sister...

