LG Reaches Deal For 1.5 Million Buyers Of Defective Fridges

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- LG Electronics USA Inc. has agreed to provide cash payments and extended warranty coverage to about 1.5 million consumers to resolve class claims that the company's defective refrigerators stopped cooling, according to a motion seeking preliminary approval of the agreement in New Jersey federal court.

Touting a deal potentially worth tens of millions of dollars, the consumers argued in their motion Friday that the settlement would provide sizable payouts and avoid the risks of continued litigation. Class members would be "generously compensated for out-of-pocket costs and can recover substantial amounts for unsuccessful or delayed repairs," the buyers said.

