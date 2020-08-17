Tiffany's $21M Trademark Win Over Costco Sunk By 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 17, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit undid Tiffany & Co.'s $21 million victory over Costco Wholesale Corp. in a trademark fight over diamond rings Monday, finding a Manhattan federal judge erred when she held the retail giant liable to the jeweler and tasked a jury only with assessing damages. In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston, the appellate court rejected U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain's move to award Tiffany summary judgment on infringement and counterfeiting claims. Judge Swain's 2015 decision on liability led to a trial where a jury rung up Costco for damages, including an $8.25 million punitive award...

