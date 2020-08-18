Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

7th Circ. FCA Ruling Deepens Circuit Split On DOJ Dismissals

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday surprisingly outlined a new way of assessing U.S. Department of Justice efforts to torpedo disfavored whistleblower suits under the False Claims Act, exacerbating a longstanding circuit split and injecting fresh intrigue into the DOJ's controversial campaign.

Monday's ruling added to a bevy of court decisions in the wake of the so-called Granston memo, a DOJ directive for government lawyers to cull whistleblower FCA suits that don't jibe with government prerogatives. Since the memo emerged in early 2018, the DOJ has sought to winnow about 50 whistleblower cases from its FCA docket, more than it targeted for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!