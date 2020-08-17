10th Circ. Confirms OK Of Bolivian Firm's $36M Award

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday confirmed a $36 million arbitral award issued to a Bolivian investment firm following a dispute with a Mexican cement company over a shared investment, concluding that "the best reading" of complicated Bolivian court proceedings is that the award has not been set aside. The circuit court said that a Colorado judge had not been wrong to enforce the award, issued to Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, following a dispute that arose after GCC Latinoamérica SA de CV sold its shares in Bolivia's largest cement company to a third party, allegedly bypassing CIMSA's right of first...

