Capital One Says PwC Data Breach Report Should Stay Private

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Capital One is fighting a bid for it to turn over a PwC analysis of what caused its massive 2019 data breach, months after a closely watched ruling ordering it to disclose a separate forensic report of the episode. The bank said Friday that it should not have to hand over to consumers a "comprehensive, independent opinion" on the breach that it commissioned from PwC after the incident. Plaintiffs attorneys have urged a Virginia federal court to order Capital One to turn over the document as part of multidistrict litigation stemming from the breach, which the bank said exposed the sensitive data...

