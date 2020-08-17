11th Circ. Won't Revive Tourist's Suit Over Resort Attack

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a Turks and Caicos resort liable for injuries suffered by a guest who was robbed and shot outside the resort's lobby, saying a Georgia district court did not have the authority to adjudicate the matter. A three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing the Palms Resort Turks & Caicos Ltd. of failing to keep its premises safe, which enabled unknown assailants to stab, shoot and rob Daniel Diulus when the Palms guest came back to the resort after winning an unspecified amount of...

