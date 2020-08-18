FCC Plans To Share Chinese Telecom Info With DOJ

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has said it plans on passing along to the U.S. Department of Justice confidential business information given to the FCC by a Chinese telecom that the commission is currently scrutinizing over national security concerns. The news came in a letter that the agency sent to the American arm of the aptly named China Telecom on Monday, informing the company that it planned to go ahead with the disclosure over the mobile service provider's objections. Ultimately, the agency said it found that the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector —...

