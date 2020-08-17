Publishers Win $6.1M In IP Battle With Online Sellers

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- McGraw-Hill and other textbook publishers on Monday scored a $6.1 million victory in New York federal court in a lawsuit over a "brazen" scheme to illegally sell educational materials to students after the sellers failed to respond to the copyright allegations. Adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe awarded the publishers $6.1 million against several individuals accused of selling "tens of thousands of unauthorized digital copies" of their instructor manuals and test banks to students. In doing so, Judge Gardephe said there was "no question" that the accused sellers' infringement was willful, noting that one of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS