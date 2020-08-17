Trump Can't Sway 2nd Circ. On Emoluments Suit Revival

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump must face claims he violated the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clauses by catering to government officials at his hotels and restaurants, as a split Second Circuit denied his bid Monday to reconsider the case's revival and dissenters argued that the plaintiffs haven't shown injury. In September, a panel majority revived the case, concluding that restaurateur and hotelier Eric Goode had sufficiently shown that statements by Trump may have lured dignitaries to Trump-branded establishments, hurting Goode's and other high-end hospitality businesses. Eight Second Circuit judges backed this finding Monday. But four judges disagreed, with three signing on to a dissent related to...

