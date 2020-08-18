Feds' Anti-Drone Advisory Reveals Major Gaps In Law

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A new federal advisory highlights significant legal gaps around the use of anti-drone technology, making the use of jammers to prevent terrorism or nets to stop corporate espionage a risky proposition. The multi-agency advisory released Monday describes the federal government's view of how criminal and civil laws apply to the use of technology for "detection and mitigation" of unmanned aircraft systems — UAS, or drones — by private parties and state and local entities. With substantial growth in the use of drones over the last decade, concerns have grown over issues such as protecting privacy and preventing corporate espionage. Other potential...

