Purdue And Sacklers Caused $2.16T In Damage, NY Says

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- New York and 48 other states on Monday told a bankruptcy court that Purdue Pharma LP and its former owners the Sackler family have caused almost $2.16 trillion in damage to the U.S. after two decades of pushing opioids. The states said that since the 1980s, Purdue has deceptively promoted its painkiller Oxycontin as less addictive than other opioids, causing a national tragedy. Between 1999 and 2016, more than 200,000 people in the U.S. died from overdoses directly related to opioids, and recent estimates suggest that more than 130 in the country die from opioid overdoses each day, the states said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS