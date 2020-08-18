Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yakama Reservation Excludes Disputed Area, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Washington county has pressed the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower-court ruling that an area known as Tract D lies within the Yakama Nation's reservation, saying a reservation boundary cutting out the area has been clearly established for more than a hundred years.

Klickitat County is seeking to reverse a Washington federal judge's ruling that the Yakama Nation's reservation includes the disputed 121,000-acre Tract D, which the judge found was still part of the reservation established under an 1855 treaty.

The county said in a brief Monday that the lower court had wrongly considered the case to hinge on whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!