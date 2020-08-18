Yakama Reservation Excludes Disputed Area, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Washington county has pressed the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower-court ruling that an area known as Tract D lies within the Yakama Nation's reservation, saying a reservation boundary cutting out the area has been clearly established for more than a hundred years. Klickitat County is seeking to reverse a Washington federal judge's ruling that the Yakama Nation's reservation includes the disputed 121,000-acre Tract D, which the judge found was still part of the reservation established under an 1855 treaty. The county said in a brief Monday that the lower court had wrongly considered the case to hinge on whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS