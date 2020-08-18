Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sunoco Owes $150M For Late Royalty Payouts In Okla.

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Sunoco Inc. owes $150 million to tens of thousands of Oklahoma royalty owners after a federal court ruled that the company strategically skipped paying interest on late royalty payments, demonstrating "a reckless disregard" for well owners' rights.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. found that Sunoco shorted a class of more than 50,000 royalty owners throughout Oklahoma by not automatically paying interest when it failed to make payments promptly. The court said the situation wasn't a mere oversight but rather a policy adopted to only pay interest if it was specifically requested as an effort to avoid paying...

