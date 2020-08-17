Feds Seek Prison For Loughlin, Giannulli Over 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, should get two and five months behind bars, respectively, because their crimes as part of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal are comparable to those of other defendants who've received similar sentences, prosecutors argued Monday. Giannulli was the "more active" participant, but Loughlin was also very involved in working with the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, to pass off both of their daughters as coxswains so they could get into the University of Southern California, prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum in Massachusetts federal court. Prosecutors compared their wrongdoing to those...

