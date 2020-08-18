Kan. Tribe Member Makes Admittedly 'Premature' Cert. Bid

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Kickapoo Nation member Jeremy Mattwaoshshe on Monday moved — admittedly prematurely — for class certification in his suit to halt the construction of a wind farm in Kansas, in accordance with a 90-day requirement in D.C. federal court. Plaintiffs in any proposed class action in D.C. federal court must apply for certification within 90 days of filing their complaint, according to the court's local rules. Accordingly, Mattwaoshshe urged U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to either grant, or postpone action on, his "somewhat premature" certification motion. "While plaintiffs believe the timing is yet premature for class certification prior to any discovery, even without...

