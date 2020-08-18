Switzerland Hit With $300M Real Estate Claim

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Seychelles-incorporated company hit Switzerland on Monday with what appears to be its first investment treaty claim — a $300 million case filed before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes over steps the country took that allegedly devalued real estate investments by Italian nationals. Italian investors and developers assigned their claims to the Seychelles company, Human Rights Defenders Inc., which filed a request Monday to initiate arbitration against Switzerland, according to an ICSID database. The United Nations' investment dispute tool turns up no prior cases in which Switzerland was the respondent state, although Swiss investors have filed 37 claims against...

