Google Defends Criticism Of Aussie Media Law

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Google on Tuesday defended an open letter it wrote that criticized a proposed Australian law aimed at helping news organizations bargain with technology platforms, saying the nation's competition enforcer was wrong to declare that the letter contained "misinformation." The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released a statement Monday responding to an open letter from Google that contended the proposed News Media Bargaining Code puts its free Google Search and YouTube services in the country "at risk," while also making it possible that user data could be handed over to big news organizations without proper protections. The agency said Google's letter contained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS