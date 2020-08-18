Travel Agent Must Face Duty To Warn Claim For Alleged Rapes

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge released a marketer Monday from a suit over the alleged rapes of a young woman and a 17-year-old girl at a Beaches resort in Jamaica but said a travel agency must go to trial on a claim that it neglected a duty to warn about the risk of such crimes. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke mostly granted motions for summary judgment filed by Unique Vacations Inc. and The Mark Travel Corp., but she concluded that warnings about past claims of sexual assaults in the area, including at the same resort, made the 2015 attacks reasonably foreseeable,...

