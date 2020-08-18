Dow Chemical Seeks OK Of Arbitral Award In La. Facility Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Dow Chemical is asking a New York federal court to enforce a confidential arbitral award it won following a dispute with chemical products manufacturer Olin Corp. over more than $50 million in allegedly unpaid invoices, which arose from a shared Louisiana petrochemical facility. Dow told the court it won the award earlier this year after bringing the dispute before an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal. Details of what the tribunal decided weren't made public in the Monday petition, which included only a sealed copy of the award. But the chemical company said the dispute emerged out of a site services agreement...

