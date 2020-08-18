Judge Decries Discovery 'Fishing' In Seyfarth Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Looking to break a discovery logjam, a New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ordered the successor to a bankrupt restaurant company to narrow or fully withdraw a handful of its requests for information in a multimillion-dollar malpractice suit against Seyfarth Shaw LLP. Over the course of a 75-minute hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael E. Wiles seemed at time frustrated at what he called "fishing" by Blue Dog at 399 Inc. Blue Dog has accused Seyfarth and a former firm litigator of botching a tenant-landlord case and costing the company tens of millions of dollars. At one point, Judge Wiles called...

