Teva Paid $300M Kickbacks Through Copay Groups, Feds Say

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. used two copay foundations to funnel more than $300 million in illegal kickbacks to Medicare patients using its multiple sclerosis drug, effectively subsidizing the treatment while steadily boosting its price, federal prosecutors alleged Tuesday. The civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts follows a series of settlements with the two purportedly independent nonprofits and a specialty pharmacy for violations of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute. Tuesday's lawsuit accuses Teva and its subsidiary, Teva Neuroscience Inc., of violating the False Claims Act by coordinating with the nonprofits, the Chronic Disease Fund and The Assistance Fund, and with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS