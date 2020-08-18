Nokia Gets Infringing Daimler Cars Blocked In Germany

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A German regional court said Tuesday that Daimler infringed a Nokia standard-essential patent covering cellular technology in cars and enjoined the Mercedes maker from selling vehicles with the infringing technology. The Regional Court of Mannheim said features of certain Daimler vehicles infringe a Nokia patent, so the Finnish telecom company can get an injunction. According to a German-language statement from the court, Daimler wasn't "seriously prepared or ready" to take a license, even if the terms Nokia offered were fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory. While the debate is over a portfolio of patents, Tuesday's injunction relates to a singular patent that Nokia said...

