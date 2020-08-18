​​​​​​​3 Highlights As ACA Briefing Wraps Up At High Court

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Republican state attorneys general pushed back Tuesday on Democratic efforts to wield the words of conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court against a mortal legal threat to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court will decide on a challenge to the 2010 Affordable Care Act, though no decision is expected before the November election. (AP) The case, filed by GOP attorneys general and backed by President Donald Trump, centers on the ACA's individual mandate to maintain health insurance or pay a tax penalty. The Supreme Court in 2012 upheld the mandate under congressional taxing powers, but the GOP challengers say...

