Carnival Guest, Worker Data Exposed In Ransomware Attack

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. is the latest company to be hit by a ransomware attack that exposed its passengers' and employees' personal information, according to the cruise line company. One of Carnival's cruise brands detected the data attack on Saturday that accessed and encrypted some of its information technology systems, which included the downloading of certain data files, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Following the discovery of the attack, the company said it immediately contacted law enforcement and launched an investigation. Carnival said it has implemented a "series of containment and remediation measures"...

