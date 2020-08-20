DC Circ. Ruling Seen As Gutting FCC's Merger Conditions

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A recent D.C. Circuit decision hollowing out the conditions put on Charter Communications Inc. for its merger with Time Warner Cable let down consumer activists who want tougher oversight of telecom deals, but also put up a few hurdles for groups fighting what they consider government overreach, experts say. In a 2-1 ruling that one Washington think tank described as "under the radar" after it came out on Friday, a three-judge panel threw out two of four conditions imposed by the Federal Communications Commission in approving Charter's takeover of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks — a deal that hitched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS