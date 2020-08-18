Potbelly Can't Bring RICO Claims In Telecom Kickback Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday tossed Potbelly Sandwich Works' racketeering claims against a telecommunications company and two ex-employees over an alleged kickback scheme, saying Potbelly had not shown the continuity required under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed without prejudice the sandwich chain's RICO claims against former IT employees Michael Montalto and Anthony Buglio and Network Innovations Inc., or Nitel, which Potbelly alleges secretly agreed to make kickback payments to Montalto and Buglio for any Potbelly business they directed to Nitel. Among other deficiencies, the complaint identifies only one set of injuries (Potbelly's) and...

