ICE Contractor Raps Whistleblower Fraud Report As Too Late

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A health care company providing medications for an immigration detention facility said it should not face a former employee's lawsuit alleging she was fired for reporting a supervisor's fraud, claiming the employee was fired because she waited too long to blow the whistle. Pharmacy technician Laura Wondercheck saw her supervisor Dr. An Nguyen take a pill on the shelves of a South Texas ICE detention center stocked with medications for the women and children detained in the facility. She eventually discovered he was billing the facility for his own medications, but didn't report it until four months later, Maxim Healthcare Services said Monday. Maxim told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS