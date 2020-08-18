BMW Drivers Want OK On Coolant Pump Settlement Deal

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of BMW drivers on Tuesday asked a New Jersey federal court to give its blessing to a deal with the carmaker to settle claims that it sold cars with defective coolant pumps in their engines. The drivers, led by named plaintiffs Shelton Oliver, Donnie Baker and Khader Mohiuddin, asked the court for preliminary approval of the deal with BMW of North America LLC, saying it would grant reimbursements and other benefits to those affected by the alleged defect. In the suit, first filed in December 2017, the proposed class alleged that electric coolant pumps in a variety of...

