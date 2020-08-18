Contractor Loses Out In Challenge To $3.7B Detention Deal

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims axed Glocoms Inc.'s challenge to being passed over for a $3.7 billion contract to service a Texas short-term detention facility, disagreeing with claims that the government gave a rival an edge in contract bidding. Though U.S. Customs and Border Protection accepted Coastal Clinical and Management Services Inc.'s price revisions for the multibillion-dollar contract, it also gave every competitor — including Glocoms — the chance to amend its pricing plan when the agency redid bidding on the contract, the federal court said in a July 7 decision made available Monday. According to the opinion, Glocoms had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS