Atty Outed By Counsel Gets Mulligan On 7th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An attorney who claims a former colleague outed him as gay to their alleged al-Qaida client will get a chance to salvage his appeal of a ruling dismissing a $26 million defamation suit, after a Seventh Circuit judge declined to rule on the merits of the case. In a short opinion issued from his chambers Tuesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Michael B. Brennan granted Tim Jon Semmerling the opportunity to rewrite his brief in the suit against his former colleague Cheryl T. Bormann and the government. The judge pointed to outside circumstances — including the fact that Semmerling's attorney had suffered a...

