Retired State Farm Agents Win Cert. In Medical Coverage Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted class certification to a retired State Farm agent accusing the insurance giant of wrongfully denying him and other class members reimbursement for dental work and other medical services. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid said certification is appropriate given that named plaintiff Bob King's claims, and those of the putative class, derive from a single course of conduct by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. — the denial of reimbursement for medical services that had been listed as eligible for reimbursement on an online portal. In his April 2019 complaint, King alleges that the...

