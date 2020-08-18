Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Can't Help Falling In Love' Writer's Heirs Can't Help Filing Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The daughter and grandson of one of the composers for Elvis Presley's hit "Can't Help Falling In Love" claim in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York federal court that a brand management company is hindering their ability to take back the rights to the song.

Songwriter Hugo Peretti's daughter Valentina M. Peretti Acuti and grandson Paul J. Reitnauer III claim that brand management company Authentic Brands Group LLC is refusing to honor their notice revoking the company's rights to the song "Can't Help Falling In Love."

In 1961, Hugo Peretti teamed up with Luigi Creatore and George Weiss to compose...

