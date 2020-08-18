MehaffyWeber Attys Beat DQ Bid In Texas Geological Data Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has determined that a group of MehaffyWeber PC attorneys can continue representing Samson Exploration LLC in a lawsuit accusing Samson of refusing to provide seismic data and inducing a company and three individuals to enter oil and gas leases. U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Monday denied a request from Cinco Bayous LLC, Jim Wingate, Tanya Wingate and William Wingate to disqualify MehaffyWeber attorneys Morris C. Carrington and Corey Jacob Seel, whom they argued had gained access to their litigation "playbook" through representation of them in an unrelated dispute from 2004 to 2006. That means Carrington and Seel —...

