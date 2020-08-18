Calif. Vape Store Keeps Trial Win In Exploding Device Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a verdict in favor of a vape store accused of negligently selling a defective vaping device to a customer that exploded and caused injuries, saying the man failed to prove he actually bought the device from the store. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District unanimously upheld a San Diego County jury's verdict clearing The Vapor Trail of liability in a suit accusing the store and the device manufacturer, VLS Investment Group, of selling Erick Gonzalez a defective vaping device called the Ragnarok in 2015 that exploded in his face, causing...

