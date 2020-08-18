Atty, 5 Others Targeted In Crypto Multilevel Marketing Scheme

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Six individuals, including a California attorney, were targeted in connection with a "money laundering ring" conducted through a purported cryptocurrency mining company called AirBit Club, according to a pair of actions brought by the Justice Department and the SEC in New York. AirBit co-founders Pablo Renato Rodriguez and Gutemberg Dos Santos, their attorney Scott Hughes, and AirBit promoters Cecilia Millan and Jackie Aguilar were charged with participating in running a multilevel marketing scheme in which investors were promised guaranteed cryptocurrency profits in exchange for buying club "memberships" in cash, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The SEC filed a parallel suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS