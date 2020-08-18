EPA Accused Of Violating Species Law With COVID-19 Policy

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allegedly violated the Endangered Species Act by issuing a policy temporarily suspending some compliance obligations during the coronavirus crisis without ensuring it wouldn't jeopardize protected wildlife, green groups said Tuesday. The EPA did not consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service prior to issuing the controversial policy despite being required to under the law, the Center for Biological Diversity, Waterkeeper Alliance Inc. and Riverkeeper Inc. say in a complaint filed in New York federal court. "Without enforcement of our federal environmental laws, there will be increased levels of pollution in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS