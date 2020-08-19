Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McKesson Gets FCA Suit Over Opioids Tossed, For Now

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has tossed a False Claims Act suit claiming McKesson Corp. didn't properly maintain security protocols to ensure opioids didn't get into the wrong hands, finding two former workers failed to prove the company made any false statements about its compliance with a federal drug security law.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu on Tuesday dismissed former McKesson employees Carl Kelley and Michael McElligott's lawsuit against the drug distribution giant. While the ex-workers based their FCA claim on the company's purported failure to disclose to the federal government violations of the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!