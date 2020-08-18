Debt-Collection Firm Loses Challenge To CFPB Doc Demand

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday approved the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's demands for information from a debt-collection law firm, rejecting the firm's constitutional challenges to the agency's investigation and its assertion of attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas held that the New City-based Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC must turn over material to the consumer protection watchdog, including recordings of calls with debtors, records of disputes and information about its clientele. The ruling marks a win for the CFPB, which has been investigating the Moroney firm since at least 2017 — and has weathered the...

