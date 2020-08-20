Investor Says 'Netflix For Kids' Was Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- An investor in a media company that hyped its kid-friendly streaming service as the next great media titan — at one point dubbing it "Netflix for kids" — has alleged that the company's rise was built on lies in a proposed securities fraud class action. A complaint filed in California federal court accused kids' entertainment company Genius Brands and its CEO Andy Heyward on Tuesday of weaponizing investor "fear of missing out" by touting "tenuous" connections to celebrities and exaggerating the growth of its most popular cartoon and its freshly launched streaming service Kartoon Channel! to inflate stagnant stock prices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS