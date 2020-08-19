Texas Panel Changes Course To Uphold Bikini-Latex Club Tax

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Reversing course from a prior ruling that the dispute was moot, a Texas appellate court on Tuesday upheld a state tax on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex, agreeing with the state comptroller that they are considered nude under the law and trigger a sexually oriented business fee. In January, a three-judge panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston didn't reach the merits of the dispute and dismissed Texas' appeal, holding it was moot in light of a federal court's determination that the law was unconstitutional. The court had been asked to decide whether liquid latex applied in layers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS