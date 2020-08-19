Citibank Files Another Suit Over $900M 'Mistake' Payment

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Citibank continued its efforts on Wednesday to recover millions of dollars it claims was accidentally transferred to lenders of Revlon, filing a lawsuit against HPS Investment Partners LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC in New York federal court accusing the companies of wrongfully holding onto over $236 million. The complaint comes after Citibank filed a similar action against Brigade Capital Management LP over the same $900 million transfer, and it says HPS and Symphony are helping to erode "the trust in the global banking system." According to the suit, HPS received $127.3 million on Aug. 11 that was mistakenly paid, and...

